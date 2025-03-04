Cody Rhodes is going to be marked up when fans see him this coming Friday night.

As advertised on WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night, WWE SmackDown this week will feature WWE Champion Cody Rhodes breaking his silence and addressing the shocking heel turn by John Cena, and three-on-one attack at the hands of Cena, The Rock and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, at some point on Saturday night, “The American Nightmare” suffered a busted ear drum and a black eye.

The belief is that the injuries came as a direct result of the unprotected full-force shot that Scott blasted Rhodes with on the side of his face/head while he was being held down by Cena.

In addition to Rhodes addressing Cena’s heel turn, two other big returns have been confirmed for WWE SmackDown on March 7.

In related news, Travis Scott has been training with a wrestling legend for a full match in WWE in the near future.