Cody Rhodes is proud of the WWE roster for recapturing the imaginations of the fans and hooking them with two very engaging storylines.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent conversations with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, where he shouts out The Rock, a superstar he greatly respects but says is not needed to make WrestleMania 39 better than it is shaping up to be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On WWE running multiple storylines together and letting them crossover:

I love that you bring it up that these stories are running parallel, I think sometimes wrestling fans think it’s got to be one or it’s got to me the other, whereas I subscribe – and I’m not in charge – I subscribe to give them everything. That’s where it really takes smart planners and creative individuals on how you layer it, but it’s very important and this is something I learned when I was away, is that if someone’s doing great, and they are entertaining and helping move that ship forward – and I would say Seth Rollins is another example on Raw was another when I was gone who’s really changed and continued to carry Raw on his back. I was fully expecting these things to converge, and I’m still expecting them to converge just because we have these wonderful options.

Says WWE doesn’t need The Rock as their roster is currently involved in engaging storylines: