Cody Rhodes has addressed the infamous comments Bryan Danielson made about his love of lying, explaining why he believes the quote has been taken completely out of context.

Back in February 2022, Danielson spoke about his longtime friendship with Rhodes and how their time traveling together in WWE helped him discover the entertainment value of telling outrageous lies.

“I have a great relationship with Cody (Rhodes). Cody and I have been friends for a long time, we’d ride together in WWE and that kind of stuff,” Danielson said at the time. “I don’t know if you guys know this, this is probably something that the boys know, but I’m a big-time liar. I love to lie.”

Danielson continued, “My love of lying, I wasn’t a very good liar until I rode with Cody. Cody taught me how fun lying is. Just making up, saying something straight to somebody’s face, the most absurd lie.”

The comments have since taken on a life of their own, becoming a popular meme among wrestling fans whenever Rhodes makes a statement they believe might not be entirely truthful.

During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show with Nikki and Brie Bella, “The American Nightmare” addressed the running joke and explained what Danielson was actually referring to.

“He put that quote out there, ‘Cody loves to lie. He taught me how to lie.’ It’s so poorly utilized. I know what he’s saying. We didn’t make up stories. We’re not talking about, ‘They had a death in the family.’ No, these are just fun stories.”

Rhodes went on to provide an example of the harmless backstage jokes he and Danielson would tell during their time together.

“You tell the boys, ‘This guy has a hairpiece. Did you know that? He puts it on at 10 AM every morning.’ That’s a fun story. The guy doesn’t actually have a hairpiece. We’re not revealing anything.”

Despite the innocent nature of the stories, Rhodes admitted the quote has become a source of frustration because of how frequently fans use it against him.

“It’s one of the worst quotes ever. Any time I say something dumb, which we’re interviewed all the time, you’re bound to say something: ‘Cody Rhodes loves to lie.’”