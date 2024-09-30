Cody Rhodes says Darby Allin can carry the torch for AEW.

As noted, “The American Nightmare” appeared on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez to promote WWE Bad Blood 2024 this weekend in Atlanta, GA.

During the interview, the Undisputed WWE Champion and former top AEW star was asked whether or not Darby Allin could be the face of AEW, a question Darby himself posed in a previous episode to Rhodes.

“So the answer is a guaranteed Yes, but don’t let Darby fool you,” Rhodes said. “He was never insecure, and he was never not confident.”

Rhodes continued, “Darby is almost overconfident, and that’s that’s what we do. We talk smack. We wrestle each other. This is entertainment. I don’t mind it, but sometimes your overconfidence is actually arrogance, when, in his case, instead of it being arrogance, the experience that he’s had now with Sting, the experience he’s had seeing the different changes in the company, all of that, that is the experience that you need to lead you to, where you see the clarity, and you see the moment go, ‘Hey, I can be the guy.’ Absolutely, 100% could potentially be the person.”

