Cody Rhodes is still your TNT champion.
The American Nightmare successfully defended the gold against Ethan Page from Men of the Year on this evening’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage. Rhodes secured the victory after hitting two Cross-Rhodes and a Tiger Driver 98. Highlights from the match can be found below.
