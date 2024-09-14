WWE SmackDown on USA Network got off to an explosive start on Friday, September 13, 2024.

At the first WWE SmackDown on USA show, which emanated from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., Cody Rhodes successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship with a victory over Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match.

It was after the match, however, that business picked up.

As The Bloodline were attacking “The American Nightmare,” it was “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns who ended up returning and helping Cody to take out his former group.