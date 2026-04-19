“The American Nightmare” walked into WrestleMania 42 Saturday as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

While he didn’t exactly walk out at all, he did end the night as the reigning champion as well.

Cody Rhodes managed to overcome multiple instances of interference from Pat McAfee en route to a victory over Randy Orton in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Things got off to a wild start, with McAfee hitting a cheap-shot on Rhodes before the bell even sounded. This led to Rhodes attacking McAfee, and Jelly Roll putting McAfee through a table at ringside. McAfee was then carted off in a stretcher.

McAfee would return later in the match when Rhodes and Orton were both busted up and bleeding. Just as it seemed Orton had things wrapped up, but with no referee to make the three-count, out McAfee came in a referee shirt to make the count.

Unfortunately, however, Rhodes kicked out.

A frustrated Orton would blast McAfee with an RKO, however moments later, he would be taken out and defeated by Rhodes, who successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Once the match wrapped up, things weren’t quite over.

Not yet.

Following the grueling main event title tilt, Orton attacked Rhodes while he was celebrating his victory, laying him out and hitting him with a pair of punts before standing over him holding his title as WrestleMania 42 Saturday went off the air.

Per the pre-match stipulations, WWE fans will now no longer see or hear from Pat McAfee again.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.