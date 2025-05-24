Fightful Select is reporting that Cody Rhodes is expected to return “sooner than later.” However, it’s unclear if that return will happen tonight.

Following a fan inquiry last week about Candice LeRae, one source said that “something is coming for her.” The recent inclusion of #DIY has reportedly been in the works since at least that time.

The announcement for WWE’s Atlanta Saturday Night Main Event, along with the build toward Goldberg’s involvement, is expected to kick off soon.

R-Truth’s promo on WWE SmackDown received a very positive reaction backstage.

Jey Uso and Shane Helms visited Logan Paul’s home earlier this week to prepare for their match tonight. As with all of Paul’s WWE matches, Helms is serving as the producer.

Though officially announced only on Friday, the Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega match has reportedly been in the works for some time.