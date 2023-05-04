Cody Rhodes is returning to WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced Rhodes for Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which is just one night before his first-ever match against Brock Lesnar.

“On a special SmackDown in Puerto Rico before WWE Backlash, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes will appear on the blue brand. With his high-stakes matchup against The Beast just one day away, what will Rhodes want to talk about? Don’t miss The American Nightmare on SmackDown in Puerto Rico, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote.

Lesnar is not currently advertised for SmackDown, but he should be in town for Saturday’s show.

Cody’s appearance looks to be a late decision as he tweeted a list of upcoming dates, as seen below, and SmackDown was not included.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with Cody’s aforementioned tweet:

* The go-home build for WWE Backlash

* Fallout from the WWE Draft

* Cody Rhodes will appear

* Bad Bunny will appear

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

