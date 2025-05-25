The quarterback is …well, back.

During the final match of the evening at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, John Cena ran out and pulled the referee out of the ring as ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso was attempting to pin Logan Paul in their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

Cena then proceeded to beat down Uso until Uso’s former tag-team partner, Cody Rhodes, made his first appearance in WWE since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41 back in early April.

Rhodes helped Uso with Cena, and helped him avoid a brass knuckles shot from Paul before Uso finished Paul off with a spear for the victory to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

“I’m sorry the John Cena farewell tour went right through Rhodes Country,” Rhodes stated on the microphone after the match ended.

From there, “The American Nightmare” announced that it will be himself and WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso taking on John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

WWE Money In The Bank is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.