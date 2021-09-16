Cody Rhodes made his return to AEW television on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

It happened after Malakai Black did an in-ring promo about his match next week with Rhodes at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Black noticed actress and TBS’ Go Big Show judge Rosario Dawson at ringside, who jumped on Black’s back and then Rhodes ran to ringside through the crowd. A brawl broke out.

Rhodes had been absent from AEW TV since dropping a loss to Black on the August 4th Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Rhodes teased retirement as he took off his boots and put them in the ring.