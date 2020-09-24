The American Nightmare has returned.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Cody Rhodes returned to action for the first time since his TNT title loss to the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee back in August. Rhodes appeared shortly after Lee defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the gold, beating down several Dark Order members and sporting a brand new look. Lee would immediately flee the ring.

Rhodes had been rumored to return following his brief absence, which included him filming for the new TBS reality game show “The Go Big Show.”

.@CodyRhodes is not the same man that we've known #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mzirict0I5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020

