The lineup for WWE WrestlePalooza continues to take shape.

During the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, the post-match scene after the main event of the evening saw the addition of a new title tilt for the highly-anticipated WWE on ESPN debut premium live event scheduled for next weekend.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to the scene, hitting the ringside area after the main event of the 9/12 SmackDown between fellow WWE veterans “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.

After picking up the win over Orton, McIntyre looked to add insult to injury. The eventful post-match scene began with McIntyre in a repeat scene of what he did to Rhodes at the announce desk weeks ago to end the night on WWE SmackDown.

Before he could, however, Rhodes sprinted down to the ringside area as the crowd in Norfolk exploded. “The American Nightmare” made the save for Orton, and gained a small measure of revenge on McIntyre, beating him down and sending him running.

Rhodes then got on the microphone.

“Drew McIntyre, the champ is back! We can do this dance! I’ll see you, my friend, at WrestlePalooza!”

With that said, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre joins a star-studded lineup at WWE WrestlePalooza next Saturday, September 20, which includes Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, The Usos vs. The Vision, CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN results coverage from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.