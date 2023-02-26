While away from WWE during his two stints, Cody Rhodes worked for several promotions, including Impact Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW. He was also a member of The Bullet Club before he helped launch AEW.
Rhodes was part of a Bullet Club reunion at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois, after he beat Finn Balor in a singles match.
Rhodes said he wanted to be part of a club and did the Too Sweet gesture hand gesture.
This April, Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.
Part was cut off but here is Cody Rhodes talking about his time in the #BulletClub
I loved this so much! All my boys together! Cody faced against Finn Balor too! #wwe #WWERaw #TheOC #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8UmB6Ueodc
