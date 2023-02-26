While away from WWE during his two stints, Cody Rhodes worked for several promotions, including Impact Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW. He was also a member of The Bullet Club before he helped launch AEW.

Rhodes was part of a Bullet Club reunion at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois, after he beat Finn Balor in a singles match.

Rhodes said he wanted to be part of a club and did the Too Sweet gesture hand gesture.

This April, Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.