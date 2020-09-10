At the conclusion of tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast former TNT champion and top company superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that he’ll be judging a new TBS gameshow entitled the “Go Big Show.” The show program will feature the American Nightmare, actress Rosario Dawson, rapper Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Nettles as judges, and will be hosted by Bert Kreischer.

Check out the spot below.

The Go Big show will be premiering soon.