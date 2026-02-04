Cody Rhodes is once again making the case for WWE bringing back more live events, saying they’re not just fun.

They’re essential for building chemistry and keeping wrestlers in rhythm.

On the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes revealed he once pitched the idea of running one house show loop per month, arguing it would benefit both performers and fans alike.

“I had suggested some of the top brass in the company for a myriad of reasons: camaraderie, the reps, the general sense of working here,” Rhodes said. “It’s hard to think you work somewhere if you’re only there a couple of days a week, right? Versus the schedule for when we first started, where it was full tours, live events, then you come to TV, and then you’re home less time…”

Rhodes went on to detail exactly how he envisioned the shows working.

“I had suggested to them, I said: run one weekend a month, call them house shows, make them almost — poke the fourth wall a little bit in terms of what they are. They’re canon, but they’re not. You’re going to see some of the stuff you see on TV, but it’s going to be a bit more of a mixed bag. And maybe you’re going to see some people you’ve never seen before who are getting their first rep in front of you. Run them that way where there’s an intimacy to them that’s advertised. ‘This is a house show. That’s what you guys are getting, and it’s going to be awesome.’ They’re so fun, so fun.”

Rhodes didn’t reveal how WWE responded to his pitch, and he admitted that, if implemented, it could end up looking like a bad idea in retrospect. Still, he believes live events could help create a stronger team mentality within the roster while keeping wrestlers sharp by performing more consistently.

