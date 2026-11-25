Cody Rhodes has revealed an unexpected disappointment from the night of John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The event, which took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, featured Cena aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott in a memorable closing segment that saw “The American Nightmare” brutally attacked.

Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum during the assault, which he later attributed to a strike from Scott.

During a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, Rhodes reflected on the incident and revealed that one of his biggest regrets from the evening involved not getting the opportunity to meet rapper Drake, who was seated at ringside.

“One of the biggest bummers of the evening, besides getting my ass kicked, is that Drake was sitting in the front row. I thought, ‘I’d like to say hi to Drake. Drake seems like a cool guy. He likes watches. He’s a massive star.’”

Rhodes explained that the circumstances surrounding the post-match attack made approaching the music superstar particularly difficult, especially considering the condition he was in afterward.

“My only opportunity to say hi to him would’ve been when I looked like The Walking Dead on my way out of there. I never got the chance to say hey. I was looking at him while I was laying there, sometimes you find someone’s eye. ‘That’s cool that he came,'” Rhodes recalled.

During the same interview, Cody Rhodes addressed unfinished business with The Rock ahead of his WWE return at Survivor Series this weekend in Houston, TX.