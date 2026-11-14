CM Punk has some interesting ideas for who should join Team USA at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

Unfortunately for Cody Rhodes, most of them aren’t exactly realistic options.

Following the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes took to social media to reveal a list of potential teammates that Punk had put together for the upcoming Team USA vs. Team Mexico showdown.

Punk apparently came up with the suggestions after speaking with Rey Mysterio and the newest member of Team Mexico, Rey Fenix.

The list featured a bizarre collection of wrestling legends, celebrities, and fictional characters, complete with some additional notes from Punk himself.

Here’s the full list:

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan

– Ken Patera

– 1987 Nikita Koloff (Do NOT get 1986 Koloff, would not fit group)

– Jason Voorhees (keep an open mind, loves America)

– Mr. America

– Bruce Springsteen (not Dickinson, NOT American)

– AJ Lee (in red/white/blue bikini) – #1 pick but didn’t want to seem like I’m playing favorites

– The Patriot (not Dark or Tom Brandi)

– Es Gee Tee Slaughter

– The Undertaker w/Betsy Ross flag duster (his favorite)

– John Cena (not retired just need to pay $$$$)

While Punk’s list certainly has no shortage of patriotic personalities, it also includes several retired wrestlers and at least one fictional serial killer, making it unlikely that Rhodes will be taking many of the suggestions seriously.

As things currently stand, Team USA consists of Rhodes, Punk, and Je’Von Evans, while Team Mexico features Mysterio, Penta, and Fenix.

The two teams will collide at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.