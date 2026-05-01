Cody Rhodes is thinking big when it comes to potential future opponents.

And one name stands out above the rest.

The Undisputed WWE Champion recently spoke with ESPN, where he opened up about a possible dream match scenario. When asked about a bout he’d love to be part of, Cody Rhodes didn’t hesitate to name CM Punk as his ideal opponent, while also acknowledging the complications that could come with making it a reality.

“All-time dream match, I think fans think might happen but I think is very hard to put together,” Rhodes began, repeating the question. “I will use myself in this example, but a dream match that I’d like to be part of is probably myself versus CM Punk.”

It’s the kind of matchup fans have talked about for years.

Rhodes didn’t shy away from addressing the uncertainty surrounding whether the bout will ever actually happen, pointing to the evolving nature of the wrestling business as a potential obstacle.

“The likelihood of it happening, who knows,” Rhodes continued. “Wrestling has gotten more… it’s difficult. We’re collaborators these days, so it’s difficult. I don’t know if he’d want that, and I don’t even know if I’d want it. But I know it would just be really great and be very good for wrestling.”

Interestingly, the seeds for such a showdown may have already been planted.

Following his victory at WrestleMania 42, Rhodes came face-to-face with Punk during the April 20 episode of Monday Night RAW. During the segment, Punk teased a potential title match, prompting Rhodes to respond with the now-notable line: “just say when.”