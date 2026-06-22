Cody Rhodes opened up about one of the most valuable lessons he has learned from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, revealing that DDP taught him a breathing technique that fundamentally changed how he approaches stressful situations both in wrestling and in business.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes explained that DDP’s advice has stuck with him for years.

“The thing you taught me was when you hear something you don’t want to hear, which is likely what’s going to happen, just remember to breathe. Because reactionary… it gives you that time. When you mention to me how to breathe in rooms where you’re hearing something you don’t want to hear, or you’re hearing something that makes you angry or you’re hearing something that makes you ecstatic… what you do in that moment is you think of what you really want to say here, and not a reactionary statement, but how do you really feel. It gives you that time.”

Rhodes added that the lesson has become so meaningful that he now passes it along to others himself.

“That advice you’ve given me, I’ve given now. It fills me up… it’s always better to be breathing while you’re playing dumb. I think I’ve learned that the more quiet you are in the room compared to some of the louder in the room… maybe it’s the one with the more thought out approach.”

DDP then expanded on the science behind the technique, saying the practice is rooted in physiology rather than motivational speaking.

“When you are deep breathing, and just think of three seconds in and then out for three seconds, the magic number to me is five. When you’re breathing in and out for five, it helps you deal with stress and anxiety because you’re activating the hypothalamus, which is connected to the pituitary gland in the brain that helps you deal with anxiety and stress… That’s right out of a medical journal.”

He continued by explaining the effect it has on the body.

“When you’re deep breathing, you personally are sending neuro hormones to inhibit the stress-producing hormones, which triggers a relaxation in the body. Next time you’re feeling anxiety… I challenge you, just breathe. By the time you get to five breaths in and out, I guarantee you… the anxiety will roll off you.”

DDP also offered what he called the simplest way to distinguish fear from excitement.

“The only difference between fear and excitement is whether you’re breathing or not. Just take a breath, breathe, and the anxiety will roll off you. And that’s the science.”

Rhodes admitted that, despite initially resisting the advice, he has found it to be invaluable in high-pressure situations and credited DDP with helping shape the way he processes difficult moments.