Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he had to apologize to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green following comments made by Kevin Owens during an episode of his podcast last year.

During a June 2025 episode of “What Do You Want To Talk About?” featuring Owens, the conversation turned to Cardona, who had yet to make his return to WWE at the time.

Owens jokingly poked fun at Cardona for referring to himself as the “King of the Indies” while regularly discussing his desire to return to WWE.

Cardona eventually made his WWE comeback in December 2025, and when he appeared on Rhodes’ podcast, he made sure to bring up Owens’ remarks. He also playfully called out “The American Nightmare” for failing to defend him during the conversation.

The subject resurfaced during the latest installment of “What Do You Want To Talk About?” featuring Chelsea Green.

While discussing podcast episodes that were recorded but never released, Rhodes mentioned unaired conversations with Alexa Bliss, Big E and Green herself.

Rhodes noted that the Big E interview had been recorded shortly after the episode featuring Owens, prompting an immediate reaction from Green.

“I remember the Kevin Owens one,” Green said.

Rhodes acknowledged that Green had good reason to remember that particular episode, considering the fallout from Owens’ comments about her husband.

“Of course you do,” Rhodes responded. “Because I had to apologize to you and Matt over the Kevin one. Matt brought it forward when he came on the podcast.”

Despite the apology and the previous complaints from Cardona, the exchange between Rhodes and Green was lighthearted, with both treating the situation as a running joke.