Cody Rhodes continues to expand his portfolio of endorsement deals, partnering with a variety of brands ranging from Wheatley Vodka to Drumstick.

During a recent episode of his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast featuring WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (full episode below), Rhodes discussed a unique provision he requested be included in a recent agreement with Wheatley.

According to Rhodes, he specifically negotiated for the ability to feature a WWE legend in the commercial portion of the campaign, citing his desire to help spotlight members of the company’s Hall of Fame community.

“I did a contract recently, it’s not anything major or life-changing. Our friends at Whealey are indeed our friends at Wheatley I did this contract recently and I put at the end, I just want to select a legend for the TVC portion. I wanted to be able to put someone from our Hall of Fame group, one of our legends. I’ve come to realize that my only answer for why is that it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Rhodes’ request has already come to fruition, as WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was recently involved in filming a Wheatley commercial alongside Rhodes and WWE star Carmelo Hayes (see photo below).