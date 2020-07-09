Cody Rhodes Reveals His Fight for the Fallen Opponent For The TNT Championship

It was announced on this evening’s AEW Fyter Fest special (results here) that TNT champion Cody Rhodes would defend the title on next week’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT.
The American Nightmare would later reveal on Twitter that his opponent next week will be Sonny Kiss, who has only previously wrestled on Dynamite once before. Rhodes writes, “The @tntdrama open challenge has been answered for next Wednesday – it’ll be my pleasure to step into the ring with @SonnyKissXO.”
The @tntdrama open challenge has been answered for next Wednesday – it’ll be my pleasure to step into the ring with @SonnyKissXO pic.twitter.com/gg6wG3TzmL
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 9, 2020
Lineup for Fight for the Fallen:
-Brian Cage versus Jon Moxley for the AEW championship
-Cody Rhodes versus Sonny Kiss for the TNT championship
-FTR versus Lucha Bros
-The Elite versus Jurassic Express
