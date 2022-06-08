Cody Rhodes is undergoing surgery today to repair the complete tear of his right pectoral muscle.

The injury occurred while Rhodes was weight training this past Friday. Rhodes shocked people by wrestling a 25-minute Hell In a Cell match against Seth Rollins this past Sunday, despite the deep bruises on his arm and chest. Rhodes addressed his injury the following night on RAW, and had a show of respect with Rollins, but Rollins then attacked him from behind with a sledgehammer.

There is no timeframe for Rhodes’ return to action, but they should have a better idea after surgery. Rhodes indicated that he wants to work Money In the Bank on July 3, but that seems like a long shot as he will likely need a few months to recover.

Rhodes took to Instagram Stories this morning and shared photos of how the injury looked over the course of several days. He captioned the final photo with, “Last one for awhile…”

