Cody Rhodes has no issues with Travis Scott.

Despite suffering a busted eardrum at the hands of the rapper during the memorable John Cena heel turn segment with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, “The American Nightmare” feels Scott fulfilled his obligations to WWE.

During an appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, Rhodes was asked how close Scott came to getting a receipt for the incident.

“Cena and I felt the same way, I thought Travis completed everything he needed to complete for us,” Rhodes said. “He showed up at WrestleMania, he took my finish, he took one in rehearsal without any fear. I thought that’s all he ever needed to do. I thought he was wonderful and he’s welcome into our world whenever.”

Rhodes went on to discuss the expectations that come with celebrities making multiple appearances in the pro wrestling business, using Dennis Rodman’s run in WCW as an example.

“Perhaps, others thought he was going to do more,” Rhodes continued. “Doing more requires…you only get a couple of freebies as far as an outside person coming in. Then, you start to become part of the furniture and they have expectations. Dennis Rodman showing up was amazing, and then two years later he’s working Road Wild with Macho Man and you’re thinking, ‘He’s just a wrestler.’”

Scott would ultimately factor into the outcome of the WrestleMania 41 main event, helping Cena defeat Rhodes to capture his record-breaking 17th world championship.