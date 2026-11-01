Cody Rhodes may have followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, but his current WWE presentation draws considerably more inspiration from one of Dusty’s greatest rivals.

During a recent appearance on the Double Coverage podcast, “The American Nightmare” discussed the influence Ric Flair has had on his character, particularly when it comes to his expensive suits and larger-than-life presentation.

“A lot stolen from the Nature Boy Ric Flair as far as suited and booted and the whole concept of…that big ’80s flashing the cash, the jets, the suits, the high lifestyle that came with it.”

Rhodes pointed out the irony of taking so much inspiration from Flair, considering the legendary rivalry between “The Nature Boy” and his father throughout the 1980s.

“It’s funny because he’s wrestling my dad the majority of the 1980s and Dusty’s running common man, man of the people, blue collar. But so much of modern what I do is more stolen from Ric than Dusty [Rhodes], which is hats off to Ric. I mean, what pro wrestler doesn’t want to steal from the greatest of all time? Nature Boy is the best.”

While Rhodes has made his elaborate suits a signature part of his WWE identity, he admitted that some of his fellow wrestlers initially questioned whether the look was simply an act. Over time, however, the presentation became something he genuinely embraced.

“Some of my peers for a long minute thought that the suits and stuff were real performative, and maybe they were, but after a while it became this really great feeling. You felt professional.”

Rhodes’ current presentation is a far cry from the Stardust character he portrayed before departing WWE in 2016. Frustrations with that gimmick played a significant role in his decision to leave the company, setting the stage for his eventual reinvention as “The American Nightmare” and subsequent return to WWE in 2022.