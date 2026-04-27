Cody Rhodes nearly brought back a familiar throwback look following his WrestleMania 42 injury.

Since being punted by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, Rhodes has been dealing with a noticeable eye injury and bruise that has been hard to miss on WWE programming.

As it turns out, “The American Nightmare” originally had a very specific idea in mind for how to incorporate the injury into his on-screen presentation, something he explained during an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna go to TV, I’m gonna go to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, I’m gonna do an eye patch thing.’” Rhodes said. “I thought that’d be cool.”

However, that creative direction didn’t make it past the decision stage, with WWE ultimately shutting it down.

“Wrestlers are always looking for something cool, let’s get a new action figure out of it,” he continued. “Eye patch Cody. Triple H told me absolutely not and there might be a shot on Unreal of me throwing that eye patch down backstage cause I had it, I was ready to go. But hey, it comes with the territory more than anything. I had no complaints. It’s just a little battle scar, that’s all.”

This wouldn’t have been Rhodes’ first time using an eye patch as part of his presentation, as he previously wore one in 2018 following an eye injury suffered during a match with Kenny Omega.