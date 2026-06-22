Cody Rhodes recently shared some of the advice he received from John Cena, revealing that the 17-time world champion encouraged him not to overthink fan reactions or try to become someone he isn’t.

Speaking with Diamond Dallas Page on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes explained that one of the biggest lessons he learned from Cena was to trust himself.

“John told me, ‘Just be you.’”

Rhodes elaborated on that message, saying Cena’s guidance was about authenticity rather than trying to manufacture a connection with the audience.

“He basically said, ‘Don’t try to be anything else. Just be yourself and let that come through.’”

According to Rhodes, that advice has proven invaluable during some of the biggest moments of his WWE career.

“When you start worrying about how people are going to react or what they’re going to think, you can get in your own head. Keeping it simple and just being yourself goes a long way.”

DDP agreed with the sentiment and noted that audiences often recognize when someone is being genuine.

Rhodes continued by praising Cena’s perspective on dealing with pressure and expectations.

“He’s been in those situations so many times, and his advice was really about staying grounded instead of chasing what you think people want.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion also suggested that trying too hard can be counterproductive.

“The more you force it, the less authentic it becomes.”

Looking back on the conversation, Rhodes said Cena’s words stuck with him because they cut through the noise and reminded him to rely on the qualities that got him to the top in the first place.

“Just be you.”

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