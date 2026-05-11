Cody Rhodes has never hidden his love for The Legend of Zelda, and at one point even incorporated the iconic Triforce symbol into his wrestling gear.

While speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes opened up about the meaning behind the symbol and why he eventually stopped using it on his boots.

“I thought the principles of the Triforce are power, courage, and wisdom,” Rhodes said. “Zelda is the wise one, Link is the one who has the courage, and power is Ganon. They make the three parts of the Triforce, that’s the whole deal.”

Rhodes went on to explain why the themes connected with him personally and professionally.

“I just liked the idea of thinking and leaning towards your own wisdom and applying it, being ambitious and be powerful in a world that is competitive or sports entertainment, and having the courage to do it,” he continued. “I thought it was applicable.”

That wasn’t the end of the story, however.

Rhodes also revealed that his use of the Triforce eventually caught the attention of Nintendo, though he noted the situation was handled respectfully.

“I also got a cease and desist from Nintendo. It was very kind. They weren’t coming after anybody. I’m not the first guy to have the Triforce.”