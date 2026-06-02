Cody Rhodes sat down with Omar Raja of ESPN for an in-depth look back at his biggest career moments in WWE.

During the discussion, the self-proclaimed “QB1” for WWE spoke about his best-ever Cross-Rhodes, the origins of the finisher and how the memorable 2022 Hell In A Cell match went longer than originally planned.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the origins of his Cross-Rhodes finisher: “I needed something I could hit a lot of people with, Roll The Dice is what it used to be called. They had a couple other names, and then other guys did Cross Rhodes before me. I needed something I could hit on a lot of people, and I think I was in a pinch because we had like a Legacy at the time. They wanted us to do more stuff and we were running where we were running Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. You were kind of doing what you did on TV and there wasn’t a lot of exploratory time. So I got some time with Jamie Noble in the ring and Jamie Noble said, ‘why don’t we just do this tonight and see if that works?’ Once we did it and it worked, I didn’t want to turn my back on it. So it became a thing. Why I started doing three is not for the reasons people think. I started doing three based on the energy of the crowd. There’s something fun about hitting one, and then them thinking, oh, he’s gonna hit another, and then hitting another, and then, oh man, one more. It had less to do with needing three to beat anyone, although you do need three to beat some people. But yeah, no, Jamie Noble passed that on to me, and I stuck with it.”

On the Cross-Rhodes he hit on Seth Rollins at WWE Battleground 2013 being the best one he ever hit: “I love that it was in Buffalo, New York. I have a couple of unique hometowns that aren’t hometowns. Atlanta is where I’m from, but Buffalo is one, Philly is another. Buffalo, because of this match, there was even someone who said backstage, do you think they’ll care about the road story or Dusty, because he was more of a Florida, Georgia, Carolinas guy, and it was Michael Hayes who actually replied. He said, ‘they’ll care about Dusty anywhere,’ and this is it. The last Bionic Elbow right there. The last one in a big setting on TV. Well, too, it’s a real lesson. Me and Chicken (Dustin Rhodes), my older brother, had wrestled for 10 plus minutes and we were.. the crowd was moving and they were rumbling, but they weren’t up yet, and then dad takes his hat off and hits that elbow and the people’s, that’s where they first came up. Then we rode that all the way to the best Cross Rhodes I ever hit, and this is it right here. number one on the list. I’ll never know how we got the floating. I’ve tried again. It’s there was something about how our feet were and Seth’s skill level being one of the greatest of all time. I’ll never know how we floated into that Cross Rhodes, but that’s the number one on the list.”

On the memorable 2022 Hell In A Cell match he had with Rollins going longer than originally planned: “This also, most people probably figured this out. This wasn’t supposed to be long. I think we went 20 something minutes, but this was supposed to be, you know, five, six minutes and a lot of threatening me, which is fair to say that they would stop it if it got too far. But I just wanted to do it different. Guys get hurt and they go get cut. They go get surgery or guys get hurt and they go out on their back, whatever it may be. I just wanted to do it differently. I just got started again and The fandom, particularly the young fans, were starting to really get behind what we were doing, and I didn’t want to let them down. Plus, Chicago, Assault State Arena, means a great deal to me. God, it looks bad.”