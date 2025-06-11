Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins would do anything for WWE.

And they have.

On a recent episode of his What Do You Want To Talk About podcast, Cody Rhodes shared a behind-the-scenes story with guest Damian Priest, detailing a moment when he and Seth Rollins had to step up as producers for a WWE event due to travel complications.

“We had a situation where we needed to get to Omaha or get out of Omaha, and I thought I would be a big baller and save the day,” Rhodes recalled. “There were no commercial flights going. I got the crew a jet and we were heading to El Paso. That was the trouble. We needed to get to El Paso from Nebraska in the middle of a snowstorm, and the only way we could do it was flying private. Ultimately, WWE stepped in and covered it for me.”

Priest applauded Rhodes for the move, calling it a stand-up gesture, which led Cody to elaborate further.

“We had a show to do. No producers. Me and Seth, we were producers and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, you’re good, we know your match. Hey, 12 minutes.’ None of that,” Rhodes said.

He added that in the scramble, priority was given to getting the talent where they needed to be.

“The best is I didn’t put the producers on the flight. I put the boys on the flight. We have to do the show. Love (the producers), but we had to do the show,” Rhodes explained. “Seth is doing it and doing an incredible job. Obviously, that’s in his future. I’m sure the world can figure that out.”

