Cody Rhodes is set to team with The Good Brothers.

Rhodes took to Twitter today to announce that he is scheduled to team with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at upcoming WWE live events, apparently beginning with the show on Saturday, March 4 in Syracuse, NY.

“Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas… [sign of the horns emoji],” Rhodes wrote.

There’s no word yet on who Rhodes and The Good Brothers will be going up against. Gallows and Anderson usually team with AJ Styles as The OC but Styles is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury.

You can see Rhodes’ full tweet below:

Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas… March 4th in Syracuse, NY: https://t.co/xAmCDDDRfo 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ICo8PbVJ21 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 15, 2023

