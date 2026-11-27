Cody Rhodes hasn’t given up on the idea of leading his own faction in WWE.

During his appearance on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, “The American Nightmare” offered some additional insight into his idea for a potential WWE stable, revealing that he envisions a four-person group.

Rhodes also revealed that he has experimented with artificial intelligence to create a visual representation of what the faction could look like.

“I wanted to do, and maybe continuously still want to do, a group of people. I wanted to do a group, I wanted to do a group. I still want to do a group,” Rhodes said. “Yeah, with four people. And it helped for the pitch of it all to, ‘Hey, AI, make me this photo. What does this look like?’”

Rhodes went on to explain that while the concept has been loosely pitched, he has yet to formally present the idea himself.

“And then I looked at it and thought, this looks great. I could show this to somebody and they’d be like, ‘Ah, I get it.’ And I thought, all right, maybe. This is a pitch that hasn’t been pitched. It’s been loosely pitched, not by me.”

Although Rhodes has previously teased dropping Easter eggs on WWE programming related to the idea, he stopped short of identifying any of the other three prospective members.

Rhodes has spoken highly of Carmelo Hayes in the past when discussing the concept, although Hayes is now part of The 946 faction.

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, November 28, Rhodes will co-captain Team USA alongside CM Punk, with LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and Seth Rollins rounding out the team against Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.