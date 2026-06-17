Cody Rhodes has revealed just how much support he received behind the scenes during his time away from WWE, crediting Diamond Dallas Page and Comeback Studios for providing what he described as “millions of dollars” worth of production work at no cost.

Speaking with DDP on the latest episode of “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” (full episode below), Rhodes reflected on his post-WWE run on the independent scene and in AEW, explaining that the assistance from Page, Steve Yu and their Georgia-based production team played a major role in helping him build his brand outside the company.

“My time away from WWE and my time starting anything on my own is heavily reliant on millions of dollars, and I am not exaggerating, millions of dollars of production that was given to me for free by Steve Yu and yourself and your wonderful team there,” Rhodes said. “To the point now where WWE knows, and I don’t know if this is a good thing or a bad thing, WWE knows in a pinch if they need me to do an interview, in a pinch if they need me via Zoom, if they need me to film something, if they need a place, a studio, that’s where they go.”

The comments offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes support system Rhodes had while rebuilding his career following his first WWE departure. During that stretch, Rhodes became one of the most prominent names on the independent wrestling scene before helping launch AEW and eventually returning to WWE as one of the company’s top stars.

As noted, DDP could soon make another appearance on WWE television.

Internal discussions regarding a potential appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion were reportedly held recently, with the expectation being that any role would likely be a one-time appearance rather than an ongoing part of WWE programming.