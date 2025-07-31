Will Cody Rhodes ever follow in the footsteps of Hulk Hogan and John Cena, two career-long babyfaces who eventually shocked the pro wrestling world by turning heel after establishing several years of trust and good will with the fanbase?

If he does, he’s going to do it big.

“The American Nightmare” made as much clear when chatting with Stephen A. Smith and the gang on the July 31, 2025 episode of ESPN First Take.

During the appearance on the wildly popular sports talk program, the WWE Superstar was asked if fans will ever see him turn to the dark side.

“I always like to say in what we do, never say never,” Rhodes responded. “The more you’re in this, it’s probably really likely but I think my version of a heel is just way too — I don’t know.”

Rhodes continued, explaining some of the ideas he has for a potential heel run in WWE.

“I wouldn’t have music, the song would go away,” he said. “The entrance would go away. I’d try to get myself canceled. I don’t know if it would even translate.”

While nothing is impossible in the world of pro wrestling, especially in WWE, Cody Rhodes ended on the topic by saying he doesn’t see something like this happening at any point in the near future.

“Never say never, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon,” Rhodes concluded.

Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

