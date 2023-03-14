Cody Rhodes looks back at two of his favorite moments at one of WWE’s most legendary venues, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The American Nightmare appeared on Superstar Crossover to discuss this topic, which included him reflecting on his first-ever Royal Rumble match back in 2008. Rhodes also recalled a time he got to team with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, in a steel cage matchup against the Real Americans (Jack Swagger, Cesaro) at MSG, a matchup he remembers quite vividly. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his first Royal Rumble was in Madison Square Garden:

My first Royal Rumble was in Madison Square Garden. And they still had the old entrance. People today, they’re like, ‘Bring the old entrance back.’ [They] don’t realize they’ve welded shut that area. It’s not coming back.

Recalls a tag team match where he and his brother too on the Real Americans:

The other one was — I had a live event match, … myself [and] my brother versus the Real Americans in a steel cage. I did a moonsault off the cage and onto Cesaro, and that was the first time I ever did it.

Rhodes is steadily preparing for his showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, a matchup he believes is crucial for his future with WWE.

