Cody Rhodes has accomplished plenty throughout his WWE career, but there are still a few things left on his list.

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, “The American Nightmare” discussed some of the accomplishments that have eluded him, including winning the Money in the Bank ladder match and capturing the WWE United States Championship.

While Rhodes still has an opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, he admitted that he doesn’t believe a United States Championship reign is likely to happen before his career comes to an end.

“I haven’t won Money In The Bank. I think the only other title on the board for WWE is the United States title, which I don’t think will probably ever happen in my career. But those are the things,” Rhodes said.

Despite having already reached the top of WWE, Rhodes made it clear that he still has goals he wants to accomplish.

Rather than focusing entirely on championships or achievements that fans might expect, Rhodes suggested that some of his biggest career moments could involve things that haven’t even been considered yet.

“I think the things that haven’t been done, not to sound grand or vague or both, are things we haven’t seen coming yet.”

Also during the appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Cody Rhodes broke the news that he has re-signed with WWE, and spoke about WWE’s ‘next level pay’ now being equal to other top sports.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is among the competitors who will be looking to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase when WWE presents its annual premium live event this Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.