What did Cody Rhodes say when he looked up to the heavens after finally “finishing the story” and capturing the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL Sunday?

“The American Nightmare” has finally answered this question.

During his appearance on The Pivot podcast to promote the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 6, the top dog in WWE revealed what he said to his late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, when he looked up to the sky after his big win at WrestleMania 40.

“At Mania, I had a brief moment where I got to look up and I’m very shocked that Michael Cole or nobody could pick up what I was saying,” Rhodes began. “Maybe it was because the shot was so quick. I looked up and I said, ‘Sorry it took me so long.’ I think I planned on saying a gazzilion other things, but that’s really how I felt.”

He continued, “‘This is really cool. My mom is in the ring. ‘Your family is taken care of. Generationally, we’re setting everything up, but I’m sorry it took so long.’ He was a believer. Truthfully. Not just Dad, ‘That’s my boy.’ He really thought, ‘He’s got it. He just has to find it.’ I did. It was just later than anticipated.”

