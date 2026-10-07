Cody Rhodes admits the end of his in-ring career could come sooner than some fans might expect.

The 41-year-old WWE Superstar recently discussed what he learned from watching John Cena go through his retirement run. Rhodes praised the sense of finality Cena brought to his farewell and revealed that his own family will play a major role in determining when he steps away from the ring.

“A lot,” Rhodes said when asked what he learned from Cena’s retirement tour. “But I’ll say, it probably will happen sooner than later. And I’m not giving you any type of spoiler: time goes by. Time goes by like this [quickly].”

Rhodes then offered a more specific indication of when he could envision himself walking away from active competition.

“When my daughter is 11 years old, I’m not going to be falling down for a living anymore,” Rhodes said. “And I think one of the things that I really enjoyed about how John did it is the finality he brought to it.”

Rhodes continued, “I have given you everything. This is all I have, anything else wouldn’t be right. And when John says he will never wrestle again, he really means it. So that finality was beautiful.”

Rhodes and his wife Brandi welcomed their first daughter, Liberty, in 2021, followed by their second daughter, Leilani, in 2025. Liberty will turn 11 in 2032, potentially providing a rough timeline for when Rhodes could call it a career.

When that time comes, Rhodes also wants to follow the example set by Cena, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar by taking chances during the latter stages of his career. Part of that includes working with emerging talent and helping determine who is ready to move into a top position.

Outside of wrestling, Rhodes continues to expand his acting résumé. He will portray Guile in the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie, which is scheduled to be released on October 16.