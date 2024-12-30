Cody Rhodes has provided an update on how much longer he’s looking to wrestle full-time.

While many wrestlers continue wrestling into their 50s, Rhodes says he’d like to be done with his full-time career by the time he’s 45.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast with Tom Segura, the American Nightmare opined on his future in wrestling. He said,

“Well, 39 now, I’d say my contract is running till I don’t want to wrestle full time, definitely, past 45 okay. drop-in? For sure. Keep myself in shape–“

He added, “I would love to tell stories like we do in the ring, in a different fashion. I would absolutely love, love to do [movies], but I’ve always been so linked into wrestling and coming back to WWE, where winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team. So, it’s been the most fun and rewarding time I’ve ever had in my career, but I can definitely see, I don’t think I’d be able to do it on this level — because I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I feel the best I’ve ever felt at what to do in front of a live crowd, plus we have all these new kids. I was working with one the other day, Carmelo Hayes, really young guy coming up from our developmental system. To be able to see him, hear things, and hear an audience and, ‘Okay, this is why that didn’t work. This is why it did work.’ I’d love to do it at this level, up until probably 45.”