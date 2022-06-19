Cody Rhodes shared which match he tells students at the Nightmare Factory to study early in their training

It’s Sting vs. Ric Flair from the Great American Bash in 1990. He wrote the following:

“Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first “tape” study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!”