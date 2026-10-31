Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his initial concerns over approaching WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about taking time away from the company to film the Street Fighter movie.

Rhodes portrays Guile in the film, which was released in theaters on October 16, 2026. However, accepting the role required him to step away from WWE programming while he was still holding the WWE Championship.

During an appearance on the Double Coverage Podcast, Rhodes admitted that he was nervous about discussing the opportunity with Triple H, particularly given the importance of keeping WWE’s top champion on television.

“I don’t think I’ve ever shared this before, but I was nervous to ask Triple H. That’s really my coach and my guide in the wrestling world. It’s important as the head of creative as he is, wrestling is his number one priority as far as business. Wrestling, getting people to enjoy the live SmackDown, Raw, PLE, NXT, whatever it is. He wants their enjoyment. He wants them hooked in. He wants the young fans happy, the old fans happy, the hardcore fans happy. He’s trying to cover a very large swath.”

Despite those concerns, Rhodes said the conversation went considerably better than he anticipated, with Triple H immediately expressing a willingness to accommodate his filming schedule.

“So to say, ‘Hey, the biggest title we have, the WWE title, is going to go away, I was nervous.’ That was one of the most pleasantly surprising conversations ever, not only great. We’ll get the dates, and we’re going to work it out.”

Rather than simply writing Rhodes off television through a storyline injury or attack, Triple H also encouraged him to think creatively about how his temporary departure and eventual return could fit into WWE programming.

“But I think you could do this, then when you come back to have some ideas about how it could all flow and not just to jump to the traditional, well, let’s set them on fire and throw them off the ‘Tron. Like not to go to the traditional book- them-on-the-way-out type. Just the world is well aware of what’s going on. They knew we were all coming together to film this, and that was a nervous conversation for me.”

Rhodes went on to praise Triple H’s leadership and understanding of the bigger picture, acknowledging that his responsibilities extend well beyond any individual wrestler or storyline.

“If all conversations like that go as good as that one, that’ll be the greatest gift ever. Because again, wrestling is number one for WWE. At the time, you’re WWE champion. It needs to be number one for you too. It was; he just has a larger worldview, which you only get with experience.”

The former WWE Champion concluded by expressing his confidence in Triple H as the person best suited to oversee the company’s creative direction.

“More of the younger talent, when they get reps in with Hunter, and they get to know who he is, it’s who he is now, is the perfect person and the only person who could lead WWE.”