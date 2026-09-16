Cody Rhodes once considered an unexpected twist to his storyline with The Rock — selling his soul to Simone Johnson instead of “The Final Boss.”

During an appearance with Johnson, formerly known as Ava in WWE, on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes recalled an idea he had while feuding with The Rock. At the time, Johnson was serving as NXT General Manager.

“When the Final Boss asked me for my soul, I thought, you know what would’ve been funny, is to relent and give my soul, but not to him. This is at a time when you were the NXT General Manager, to you,” Rhodes said. “I thought, ‘That’s got legs. I’ll never say a word again. She’ll speak.’”

Johnson agreed that the two could have made the concept work, while Rhodes said the idea also could have provided an interesting response to fans who believed he was unwilling to play a heel.

“We would’ve crushed that. People are often like, ‘You don’t want to be a bad guy.’ I’m open to all things. Whatever is the best. I thought that would’ve been a real good spin.”

Rhodes then asked Johnson why she never brought the idea to The Rock. Johnson explained that she wasn’t aware her father would be returning that day and didn’t know what his promo with Rhodes would entail.

“I don’t think it ever came up because I think he was beating you up, asking you for your soul,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I knew he was coming back that day. I had no context of what the promo would be. I just saw it and was like, ‘Soul is crazy.’”

Rhodes believes the concept could have developed into something significant, and he didn’t completely rule out revisiting the idea someday.

“I think we might have had something. Who knows, we might still have something. I thought it was such a fun spin. My soul goes to you and we would’ve wreaked havoc. Sold out every night. That was our idea. It never happened.”

The storyline ultimately went in a very different direction at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After Rhodes rejected The Rock’s demand to “sell his soul,” John Cena attacked Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock, completing Cena’s long-awaited heel turn.