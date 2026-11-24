Cody Rhodes thought he was in line for an extended break from WWE following WrestleMania 42.

Things didn’t quite work out that way.

Despite emerging from WrestleMania 42 with the Undisputed WWE Championship, “The American Nightmare” was left worse for wear after Randy Orton kicked him in the head and struck him with the title.

Rhodes was sporting a badly swollen eye in the days that followed, which affected his vision and ability to work.

During an appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, Rhodes revealed that he was under the impression he would be getting three months off following WrestleMania.

“If you tell me to put a hand up. I’m not putting a hand up. It’s WrestleMania,” Rhodes said. “I thought I was getting some time off. Put me away. I thought I was getting time off.”

Rhodes continued, “I was on the show the next night with Punk looking at me. I was getting a good three months. Didn’t happen.”

Instead, it was Orton who ended up taking time off following WrestleMania 42, while Rhodes continued working.

During the same interview, Cody Rhodes revealed how he and John Cena really felt about Travis Scott’s WWE involvement.