Featured below is the official press release for WWE Superstars being involved in the second annual Fanatics Games:

Fanatics Games Returns to Fanatics Fest 2026 With $2 Million Prize Pool as Fans Compete Against Elite Athletes, New Competition Enhancements and DICK’S Sporting Goods Qualifier Events

Top finishers from 2025, including reigning champ Tom Brady, second place finisher and UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, and fan champion Matt Dennish to compete

Additional confirmed athletes include NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, NBA star James Harden, WWE superstars Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and many more

Fanatics has announced the return of Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest 2026, bringing back its high-stakes, cross-sport competition where everyday fans go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in sports for a $1 million grand prize when the world’s #1 sports fan festival returns to the Javits Center in New York City from July 16–19, 2026. Building on the success of its debut in 2025, year two of Fanatics Games introduces an expanded format, a $2 million total prize pool, and new nationwide qualifying opportunities through an exclusive partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Designed to celebrate competition, culture, and fandom, Fanatics Games once again brings together a total group of 50 professional athletes, celebrities, creators, and 50 everyday fans in a scored competition that blends athletic performance with an arena-level spectacle. In 2026, the competition returns bigger, faster, and more competitive than ever with streamlined scoring, enhanced gameplay, and a production experience built for both in-venue excitement and global livestream audiences.

The 2026 Fanatics Games will once again feature fans competing alongside elite athletes under the same scoring system and format. The $1 million grand prize is open to all competitors – professional athletes, celebrities, and everyday fans alike.

The top 10 finishers from the 2025 Fanatics Games are expected to compete once again, including Tom Brady, the inaugural winner, last year’s runner-up, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, and reigning “fan champion” Matt Dennish.

Additional athletes joining Brady and Gaethje for a shot at the title include Rob Gronkowski, James Harden, and WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. Additional participants will be announced in the coming months.

As part of the evolution of Fanatics Games, for the first time, fans will have an in-person qualifier option by visiting select DICK’S House of Sport locations across the country, including, Knoxville, TN, on May 9; Kennesaw, GA, on May 30; Houston, TX, on June 13; and Boston, MA, on June 28, where they have the chance to compete in a sport-specific challenge tied

directly to the 2026 format. The top three performers at each event will earn a trip to New York to compete onsite in the Fanatics Games.

Fans who are not located in cities hosting in-person qualifier events will still have the opportunity to apply to compete in Fanatics Games through a video application process, showcasing their skills and sharing why they deserve to compete. Applications can be submitted via the Fanatics Games website or by posting a video to social media using #FanaticsGames.

Fanatics Games will feature a multi-day live competition during Fanatics Fest with a mix of returning and reimagined challenges across sports from DICK’S and leagues including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, FIFA, WWE, UFC. Enhancements include simplified scoring and increased fan involvement designed to elevate both the live competition and broadcast experience. The 2026 competition will award $1 million to the overall champion, with additional high-value prizes distributed among top finishers as part of the $2 million total prize pool.

“What made Fanatics Games special in year one was seeing fans and world-class athletes compete side by side under the same rules and feed off each other’s energy,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “In 2026, we’re expanding that competition and giving more fans across the country a direct path to earn their spot. The stakes are higher, the format is sharper, and the games are only getting bigger.”

Building on the momentum of Fanatics Fest 2025, which welcomed more than 125,000 fans, Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 will deliver the largest celebration of sports, culture, and collecting – featuring exclusive apparel and collectibles only available on-site, star-studded panels and live programming, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets, unique experiences from top leagues, teams and brands, and surprise-and-delight moments throughout the show floors.

Additional details regarding qualifiers, competitors, and Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 will be announced in the coming months.