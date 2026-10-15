Cody Rhodes says his relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is difficult to define. On Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals with Josh Scherer, he also recalled the unexpected offer to play Guile in Street Fighter.

Rhodes connected the tension to WrestleMania 40 while pointing to the history between their families. He recalled attending a Moana premiere and joking about whether meeting Johnson would end in a fight or a hug.

“But that’s the most complicated male relationship I have in my life.”

Rhodes said he thought his Street Fighter meeting might involve consulting on the project. Instead, the filmmakers offered him Guile, catching him off guard.

He recalled assuring them WWE would accommodate filming before actually clearing the dates. Rhodes credited Nick Khan with supporting outside acting opportunities, having also discussed how the film increased his interest in acting.

Source: Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals with Cody Rhodes. The Rock discussion begins around 24:31; casting around 15:57.