The war of words between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns appears far from over following WWE Clash in Italy.

After Sunday’s premium live event went off the air, WWE shared footage on social media showing a brief but tense staredown between Rhodes and Reigns.

The WWE Champion acknowledged Reigns with a nod before walking past the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, creating another intriguing moment between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

The interaction came shortly after Reigns successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship in the Tribal Combat main event, defeating Jacob Fatu.

As he headed to the back following the victory, Reigns made it clear that he still views himself as the top star in WWE, taking a verbal shot at Rhodes in the process.

“Now they know who the head of the table is, who the capitan of the ship is…QB1? F*** that noise. It’s the Tribal Chief,” Reigns declared as he made his exit.

The comments quickly made headlines, and Rhodes was later asked about them during the Clash in Italy post-show.

Rather than escalating the situation, Rhodes pointed to the unfinished business that remains between them after splitting their previous two WrestleMania encounters.

“I think it’s a unique position for me to be in,” Rhodes said. “For me to say something negative or for him to say something negative about me, and for the simple fact that he doesn’t have two wins over me, I don’t have two wins over him. He beat me once, and I beat his a** once.”

Rhodes then suggested Reigns could join the growing list of challengers looking to take his championship.

“So, I don’t know. Add him to the list,” he said. “We said Gunther can get a rematch whenever he wants it, come and get it. Easy to find, hard to beat, that goes for Roman Reigns as well.”

One thing is certain: with both men currently holding world championships and neither owning a definitive edge in their rivalry, the possibility of another blockbuster showdown between Rhodes and Reigns continues to loom large over WWE’s future.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes lets Roman Reigns know EXACTLY where he stands! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P1aORjaGDO — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026