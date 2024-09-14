The modern-day Mega Powers have joined forces for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

As noted, during the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere, Roman Reigns made his return and helped Cody Rhodes beat down The Bloodline after “The American Nightmare” successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match.

Later in the show, the two traded words with each other before signing on the dotted line for a big tag-team match at the next WWE premium live event.

At WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., it will be “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes joining forces with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns to take on The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.