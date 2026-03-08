Cody Rhodes believes fans may be underestimating the potential of WrestleMania 42.

The Undisputed WWE Champion reclaimed the title from Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown this past Friday, setting up a massive title defense at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Rhodes is now scheduled to defend the championship against his former Legacy stablemate Randy Orton on April 18 and 19.

With the road to WrestleMania still unfolding, Rhodes addressed concerns from fans who feel the build to the event has been slower than usual.

Speaking on the Mostly Sports podcast, Rhodes encouraged fans to remain patient as the storylines continue to develop.

“Enjoy the season,” Rhodes said. “It’s unpredictable this year, and I know there’s a little bit of impatience in general. ‘What are the matches?’ It’s the road to WrestleMania.”

Rhodes also expressed confidence in the direction WWE’s creative team is taking under Triple H, hinting that the final lineup may surprise people.

“I think what Triple H has… I think there’s a sleeper WrestleMania emerging,” Rhodes said.

So far, four matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 42, and each one features a championship on the line along with intense personal rivalries.

In addition to Rhodes vs Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The women’s division will also be heavily featured, with Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan.

Another major match will see Rhea Ripley defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill, a rivalry that has spilled onto social media and sparked debate among fans over whether the tension between the two is real or part of the storyline.

With several weeks still remaining before WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, Rhodes appears confident that the full card will come together in a way that surprises fans who are currently skeptical about the show’s buildup.

Do you think WrestleMania 42 will end up exceeding expectations, or does the card still need a bigger blockbuster match to truly feel like the biggest show of the year?