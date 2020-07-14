Cody Rhodes Says AEW Is Still Aiming For A U.K. Television Deal: “It’s Not Impossible”

AEW superstar and Executive VP spoke with TalkSport to talk about the promotion’s possible venture into the UK, and whether or not that would mean a potential television deal with ITV. Highlights are below.
On AEW’s UK television deal:
I think so [we will look to improve it]. I know that Tony and myself, we have a real vested interest in the UK. I’ve always just loved the UK wrestling scene. That’s why I spent so much time there after I left [WWE]. So, we do everything we can, whether that be AEW Plus on FITE or with ITV and our partners there, but one thing that’s really helpful is the data that we get. WWE has, what, a 40-year head start and so when a lot of television networks and different places do put their trust in us, they’re not reluctant but it’s almost on a trial basis. You have situations like ITV in the UK and TSN in Canada, that trial basis has really been rewarded because the viewership is massive and the hunger is there.
The whole revolution we talk about is genuine, so I think it’s something we’re looking into as far as the potential to not having the delay. We love being on ITV and that’s where we would prefer to be because they are in so many homes and they’re such a staple of the United Kingdom, but, to your point, we want fans to have the best opportunity to see our show. And there’s still plans for us coming over to the UK. I know right now with everything going on it’s very difficult, but that’s still a big goal of mine just personally. I know other people share that goal, but I think if you’re a wrestler you just have to wrestle in the UK. It’s a different environment, a great learning experience, and we have a lot of great young men and women who need to learn, so that situation will only improve.
As the brand grows larger on a worldwide scale – take for example the toy deal and having these wonderful conversations with Smyths, toy distributors in the UK. Thinking about that makes my day. It gives us confidence and a lot of hope and I think as a longtime wrestling fan it makes you feel good when you know the product is supported – it gives you hope.
On AEW Dynamite possibly airing on ITV live:
Oh, definitely not impossible. TNT is out partner here in the US and they pay a great premium to have our product on, so you want to respect both sides of the coin. And that’s something as far as me and management go, it’s very new to me. I never mind when people yell at me about this stuff online or they hit me with the, ‘oh, you didn’t go to college’, the classic BTE joke. I don’t mind that. I’m growing in the management role. Not even a year ago I was on a stage joking about what a WWE title looked like and bragging about our UK TV deal. And then I get hit with a little hard dose of reality and I don’t mind tasting that medicine. That’s part of being an adult. I’ve learned.
I’m joking about their title and then in the middle of the world’s COVID crisis I got handed Little Ruth, my little title, and I know it’s not what people expected. It’s all part of being and adult and learning. I’m learning every day and I love going and taking these business meetings and meeting with our partners. AEW is really such a partnership of people and once they get in a room with the wrestlers themselves and you can feel the passion of what we’re trying to do, I think a lot of people buy in on it.
- Kenny Omega Says They’re Close To Revealing Footage For AEW Video Game, Compares It To Nintento 64 Classics
- Bayley Teases Big WWE SummerSlam Match Against Two Legends
- Shayna Baszler Makes Return to RAW During Men’s Match
- Bianca Belair Returns to RAW, Ruby Riott Makes Cryptic Comment After Landing First TV Win Since February 2019, Liv Morgan
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury