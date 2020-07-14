Cody Rhodes Says AEW Is Still Aiming For A U.K. Television Deal: “It’s Not Impossible”

AEW superstar and Executive VP spoke with TalkSport to talk about the promotion’s possible venture into the UK, and whether or not that would mean a potential television deal with ITV. Highlights are below.

On AEW’s UK television deal:

I think so [we will look to improve it]. I know that Tony and myself, we have a real vested interest in the UK. I’ve always just loved the UK wrestling scene. That’s why I spent so much time there after I left [WWE]. So, we do everything we can, whether that be AEW Plus on FITE or with ITV and our partners there, but one thing that’s really helpful is the data that we get. WWE has, what, a 40-year head start and so when a lot of television networks and different places do put their trust in us, they’re not reluctant but it’s almost on a trial basis. You have situations like ITV in the UK and TSN in Canada, that trial basis has really been rewarded because the viewership is massive and the hunger is there.

The whole revolution we talk about is genuine, so I think it’s something we’re looking into as far as the potential to not having the delay. We love being on ITV and that’s where we would prefer to be because they are in so many homes and they’re such a staple of the United Kingdom, but, to your point, we want fans to have the best opportunity to see our show. And there’s still plans for us coming over to the UK. I know right now with everything going on it’s very difficult, but that’s still a big goal of mine just personally. I know other people share that goal, but I think if you’re a wrestler you just have to wrestle in the UK. It’s a different environment, a great learning experience, and we have a lot of great young men and women who need to learn, so that situation will only improve.

As the brand grows larger on a worldwide scale – take for example the toy deal and having these wonderful conversations with Smyths, toy distributors in the UK. Thinking about that makes my day. It gives us confidence and a lot of hope and I think as a longtime wrestling fan it makes you feel good when you know the product is supported – it gives you hope.